West Ham Complete Deadline Day Signing of Fiorentina's Carlos Sanchez on 2-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Colombia international Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old comes in as the club's ninth signing of the summer, having spent the last two seasons in Italy, initially on a loan deal from Aston Villa.

"West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez," the Hammers announced via their official website.

"The experienced 32-year-old, who has 88 caps for his country, has joined the Hammers on a two-year contract from Italian club Fiorentina."

The player has also said he's happy to be in London with the club and, by extension, delighted with his move to the Premier League.

“I’m very happy to be here," he declared. "I’m very excited and looking forward to achieving lots.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

“I decided to come here because, first, it is the Premier League, second, it’s a beautiful club and the fans are always helping the club and, third, for me it’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things.

“I’d like to thank all of the people, the whole club, for having me."

