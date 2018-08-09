Wolves Complete Signing of Belgian International Leander Dendoncker From Anderlecht

Wolves have officially completed their tenth and probably final signing of the summer transfer window with the arrival of Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

Dendoncker completed the move after passing a medical at Compton Park on Thursday. He will join first on a season-long loan, which will be made permanent at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Dendoncker, who can play as a defender or as a midfielder, rose through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before making his debut for the club in 2013. He went on to make 190 appearances and gained experience in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The full story as Wolves land Belgium international Leander Dendoncker from @rscanderlecht. #WelkomLeander



📰🐺https://t.co/wWqoUM5FY9 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 9, 2018

He won two Belgian Cups and one Belgian league title during his time at the club.

He was included in Roberto Martinez's squad for this summer's World Cup and appeared against England in the group stages - his sixth international cap.

Wolves have also announced the signing of highly-rated Norwegian youngster John Kitolano, who joins from Odds Ballklubb on a three-year deal.

Wolves are delighted to announce that highly-rated defender John Kitolano has joined the club from @oddsbk on a three year deal. #WelcomeJohn #WolvesAcademy



✍️👇https://t.co/1w1WSOIcVf — Wolves Academy (@AcademyWolves) August 9, 2018

These two pieces of good news come as a boost after disappointment earlier in the day.

Nuno Espirito Santo had also hoped to add Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko to his squad today, with a £16m fee agreed for the Ukraine international yesterday.

But Zinchenko refused the move, preferring to stay and fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's team.

Dendoncker will go straight into consideration for Wolves' Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.