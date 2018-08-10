AC Milan Striker Andre Silva Set for Sevilla Loan Move After Disappointing Debut Season in Italy

Sevilla are close to signing out of favour AC Milan striker Andre Silva, who struggled during his first season at San Siro.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Sevilla have made a loan offer for Silva, and it's possible the deal will include an option to buy. AS report Silva is set to arrive soon in Spain for his medical.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

His goal return last season for Milan - only two goals in Serie A - and Gonzalo Higuain's transfer to the club mean Silva could struggle for minutes this season.





Milan signed Silva from Porto for €38m at the start of the 2017/18 season. The season before he signed for Milan, Silva scored 21 goals in 44 games for Porto. He hasn't reached anywhere near to that goal return in his time at Milan, but at 22 years of age, Silva has time to improve.

A loan move to Sevilla for Silva - where he can sharpen his attacking skills in the exciting La Liga - is a worthy challenge for the young Portuguese player.

When asked whether his club could sign a striker this window, Sevilla manager Pablo Machin said: "I wish. Especially if they are people who bring us quality and different things, we would be delighted, that profile that is missing to finish the game I like, that of entering by band and putting centres to the area, we are missing and we are looking for it.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"There is no doubt that it will come, whether it is one or several depends on the market options that the club has."