David Wagner Hints That Summer Signing Could Start Huddersfield's Season Opener on Saturday

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has hinted that goalkeeper Ben Hamer could make his debut against Chelsea on Saturday.

The stopper, 30, joined the Terriers as a free agent from Leicester City this summer and has impressed in pre-season, putting pressure on last season's number one Jonas Lossl.

John Early/GettyImages

Danny Williams and Erik Durn are not in contention for the side's Premier League opener this weekend, with both players undergoing rehabilitation following lengthy absences due to injury. But Hamer could possibly start in his new side's first game of the season.

“Yep. He trained very well. I am very happy with what I have seen from him," Wagner told reporters on Friday ahead of the home clash with the Blues (via the Huddersfield Daily Examiner) after being asked if the player had done enough to be involved.

“We have a further training session, of course, but I can’t say he has surprised me because we signed him to be a real competitor.

John Early/GettyImages

“But you never know how quick a player will settle in, into our style and into this football club, but he has done it very, very well.





“In fact, he played very well in pre-season and I am very happy that we have him in our group. Apart from this, he is a very good character as well and a very strong character in our dressing room.”

Wagner also confirmed that he won't change his captaincy rotation. Skipper Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg and Christopher Schindler will continue wearing the captain's armband as situations dictate.

John Early/GettyImages

“Nothing has changed in terms of our three captains we had last season, with Tommy, Hoggy and Schindy," the manager added. "Then it depends on who is healthy and who is on the pitch, but this is the same as last season, nothing has changed.

“We haven’t lost a player from this group, so I don’t have to change anything, and this is why we go with exactly the same three captains into the new season.”

Isaac Mbenza, the side's newest recruit, still needs to be assessed after coming in from Montpellier on deadline day.