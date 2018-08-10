Man Utd Confirm Full List of Squad Numbers for 2018/19 Including Changes & Additions

Manchester United have confirmed their full list of squad numbers ahead of the new Premier League season, including a change for two first team players and senior shirts handed to several academy graduates for the first time.





United had already announced that Marcus Rashford has taken the number 10 shirt after he wore it in the club's final pre-season friendly of the summer against Bayern Munich.

But Marcos Rojo, who was linked with a move away from Old Trafford until the club failed to sign another defender before the transfer deadline, will also be wearing new digits this season.

Rojo has swapped his number 5 shirt, the one he has presented with after joining United in 2014, for the number 16 jersey vacated by Michael Carrick when he retired in May.

The Argentine typically wears 16 at international level, including at the summer's World Cup when he scored the crucial goal against Nigeria that put his country into the knockout stages.

He becomes only the third player after Carrick and Roy Keane to don United's number 16 shirt since squad numbers were introduced ahead of the 1993/94 season.

Fellow Argentine Sergio Romero is another to change and will now wear 22, with summer signing Diogo Dalot filling the number 20 that the goalkeeper has vacated.

Matteo Darmian, who could still leave to return to Italy before the end of the month, was accidentally left off the list when it was first published on the club's official website, leading some to question whether it confirmed his anticipated departure.

But the Italian was quickly added to an updated version next to his usual number 36.

Emerging talent Tahith Chong has been given the number 44 shirt. It is his maiden first team number and a sign that he could be involved this season after Jose Mourinho spoke positively about him during the summer tour of the United States.

Fellow youngster Joshua Bohui has been given number 46, while Ethan Hamilton has 48. Goalkepers Kieran O'Hara and Matej Kovar have been assigned 45 and 51 respectively.

Full list of Manchester United Squad Number for 2018/19 Premier League:





1. David De Gea

2. Victor Lindelof

3. Eric Bailly

4. Phil Jones

6. Paul Pogba

7. Alexis Sanchez

8. Juan Mata

9. Romelu Lukaku

10. Marcus Rashford

11. Anthony Martial

12. Chris Smalling

13. Lee Grant

14. Jesse Lingard

15. Andreas Pereira

16. Marcos Rojo

17. Fred

18. Ashley Young

20. Diogo Dalot

21. Ander Herrera

22. Sergio Romero

23. Luke Shaw

24. Tim Fosu-Mensah

25. Antonio Valencia

27. Marouane Fellaini

31. Nemanja Matic

36. Matteo Darmian

38. Axel Tuanzebe

39. Scott McTominay

40. Joel Pereira

44. Tahith Chong

45. Kieran O'Hara

46. Joshua Bohui

47. Angel Gomes

48. Ethan Hamilton

51. Matej Kovar