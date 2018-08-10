'Mark My Words': Liverpool Fans Make Outlandish Predictions Ahead of Season Opener

August 10, 2018

Liverpool fans have once again taken to social media to make the footballing world aware that the Premier League trophy already has their name written on it.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's business this summer has been impressive, the signings of Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho are statements of intent and it suggests Liverpool mean business this year.

It does mean, however, that fans of the Merseyside club have been getting carried away, and some Liverpool fans have been making some pretty bold statements ahead of their side's season opener against West Ham.

The 'this is our year' meme appears to be alive and well on Merseyside for the coming season, and who can blame Liverpool fans? Their club has continuously been mocked by football fans worldwide for a long time now, the signings the Reds have made this year have been positive and they appear to be in the best position to challenge Manchester City this season.

