'Mark My Words': Liverpool Fans Make Outlandish Predictions Ahead of Season Opener

Liverpool fans have once again taken to social media to make the footballing world aware that the Premier League trophy already has their name written on it.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's business this summer has been impressive, the signings of Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho are statements of intent and it suggests Liverpool mean business this year.

It does mean, however, that fans of the Merseyside club have been getting carried away, and some Liverpool fans have been making some pretty bold statements ahead of their side's season opener against West Ham.

Mark my words Liverpool will win the premiership and Will be champions league finalists again this season #LFC — shaun (@shaun37742786) August 9, 2018

LFC to win league. United qualify for Europa League next year. Happy days 👍🏼 — Ben Andrews (@BC_Andrews) August 9, 2018

Just put the house on #LFC to win the league. — The Irish Kopite (@TheIrishKopite1) August 10, 2018

PL is back and there's an amazing positivity with #LFC. Have a feeling if #Salah starts from where he left last year, we"ll win the league — Sanekanemane (@sanekanemane) August 10, 2018

The 'this is our year' meme appears to be alive and well on Merseyside for the coming season, and who can blame Liverpool fans? Their club has continuously been mocked by football fans worldwide for a long time now, the signings the Reds have made this year have been positive and they appear to be in the best position to challenge Manchester City this season.