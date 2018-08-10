Mauricio Pochettino Blames New Stadium & Brexit for Lack of Tottenham Transfer Activity

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has blamed Tottenham's new stadium and the additional financial strains of Brexit for the club's lack of activity in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham became the first Premier League team in the transfer window era to not sign a single player all summer, instead choosing to consolidate their current squad with new contracts.

Daniel Levy's money has also been funnelled into Spurs' new stadium, which they will move into in September, and Pochettino claims that the club have been "brave" by investing in infrastructure rather than personnel.

"What the club is doing is showing that it is so brave because building a new training ground, finishing the [player] lodge this summer is a massive investment," said Pochettino, quoted by the Independent.

"Building a stadium that costs nearly £1bn – that’s is the truth, don’t believe when they say £400m. Then with Brexit it’s worse because the cost is 30 per cent more. 

"That is a drama, I feel sorry for the English people.

"Then to keep the best players is to be brave. In the mind of everyone maybe they say ‘Tottenham didn’t sign [players]’, but it’s better the keep your best players."

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has voiced its concerns about the lack of transfer activity this summer, questioning "the Club’s ambition and strategy on the pitch".

"[We have] a squad that most rational observers would agree could benefit from more depth," said the THST in a statement.

"It is not unreasonable to question if it was really the case that, alone among Europe’s top clubs, Spurs could find no player who would improve their squad while our rivals strengthened theirs."

Spurs, who finished 3rd last season, kick off their new campaign at Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime.

