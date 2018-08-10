Napoli Announce Major Season Ticket Update as San Paolo Is Chosen as Venue for 2019 Universiade

The San Paolo has been chosen as one of the venues for the 2019 Universiade, and the necessary renovations that come with have caused bedlam an Napoli, forcing the club to halt season ticket sales due to a 'total state of uncertainty.'

The necessary work, it seems, will cause unpredictable closure of the stadium, and in order to avoid inconvenience to fans, the club announced today in a statement that it has decided not to start the season ticket campaign for 2018/19 - instead guaranteeing 2017/18 holders the right of precedence to each individual match throughout the campaign, in all competitions.

The Universiade is an esteemed university multi-sport event organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), and the 2019 summer edition - the 30th rendition - kicks off in Naples on July 3rd, 2019.

The statement from Napoli on the matter read, in part:

"Despite the fact that the Universiade is scheduled for the summer of 2019, SSC Napoli has not been informed of the schedule of the works (neither the start date of the interventions are known nor their duration), nor the project that the competent administrations intend to implement.

"Because of the total state of uncertainty described, in order to avoid inconvenience to the fans, the SSC Napoli has decided not to start the Season Ticket Campaign for the 2018/2019 season.

🎙 Lentini, president of the University Sports Centre (CUSI), on renovations at San Paolo for the Universiade Games 2019:



"There are €20M to replace the athletic track, the lighting, and for the overall renovation of San Paolo, including a new mega screen, and new seats". — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) August 9, 2018

"SSC Napoli will guarantee to subscribers of the 2017/2018 season the right of precedence on the purchase of the ticket for each single event of both the Championship and the Italian Cup that of all UEFA competitions, not necessarily in the same place of the previous season, in relation to works that will be carried out in the stadium."

The renovations to the stadium are reported to cost around €20m and have no clear end date - but this will presumably be before the games kick off next summer, so should not have an impact on the 2019/20 campaign.