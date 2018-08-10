Report Claims 6 Liverpool Stars Could Leave Anfield Before the European Transfer Window Shuts

The Premier League transfer window may have slammed shut on Thursday, but Liverpool could still offload several unsettled stars this summer.

As explained in a Liverpool Echo report, six players currently on the Reds' books could leave the club in August - either permanently or on loan - as the transfer window remains open in other European countries until the end of the month.

In particular, Simon Mignolet, Lazar Markovic, Sheyi Ojo, Divock Origi, Pedro Chirivella and Marko Grujic are tipped to leave Anfield.

Belgium goalkeeper Mignolet is now effectively the Reds' third choice keeper, behind summer signing Alisson Becker and Loris Karius - despite the latter's howlers in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to Turkey or to Serie A giants Napoli. However, Liverpool's £12m asking price may be considered too steep by Mignolet's suitors.

As for Serbia winger Markovic, the 24-year-old hasn't played a competitive match for the Reds since 2015 and has spent the last three seasons on loan, most recently to Belgian side Anderlecht. He will likely be loaned out for yet another season.



Fellow winger Ojo is also likely to spend the 2018/19 season on loan, having played for Fulham last season. The Reds were happy to sell the 21-year-old for £15m but received no bids for him.

Belgium striker Origi endured a frustrating loan spell at Wolfsburg last season, netting just six times in 31 Bundesliga appearances. Despite reports of interest from Valencia, Liverpool are yet to receive any bids for the 23-year-old - possibly because of their £27m asking price.

21-year-old Spanish midfielder Chirivella is coveted by Celtic, but the Hoops have been put off by the Reds' £3.5m asking price. Finally, Serbia midfielder Grujic has claimed that he wants to stay at Anfield but has been linked with a loan move to Serie A side Lazio.

