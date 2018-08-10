Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Are Aware of PSG's Dembele Interest & Open to €100m Sale

Barcelona are not closed to the idea of offloading Ousmane Dembele this summer, with the Catalans aware of Paris Saint-Germain's interest, according to reports in Spain.





The 21-year-old, who arrived at the Camp Nou 12 months ago from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around €105m, struggled to stamp his mark onto Ernesto Valverde's XI during his debut, injury-ridden campaign.

The Frenchman's somewhat underwhelming opening term has catalysed speculation that he could be on the way out before the European transfer window closes at the end of August, and, according to Mundo Deportivo, PSG are one side heavily interested in their fellow countryman.





The report claims that Barcelona have been made aware of the Ligue 1 champions' attention, and the Catalonians are also privy to the fact the player has been contacted by Paris' representatives as they attempt to inspect the situation.

Ousmane Dembele was directly involved in a goal once every 92.55 minutes for Barcelona across all competitions in 2017/18:



⏱ 1018 minutes

🅰️ 7 assists

⚽️ 4 goals#NaijaBet pic.twitter.com/A2Q9skpUL1 — NaijaBet.com (@NaijaBet) August 10, 2018

However, at this point in time, Les Parisiens' interest is only that - with no formal offer yet presented from the French club.





But it is said that the potential switch has the support of owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and ex-Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, who was instated at the Parc des Princes following Unia Emery's departure, is keen on reuniting with his former player.

Nevertheless, although Barcelona are potentially open to the sale this summer - only if Paris table a bid in the region of the €105m Barca outlaid 12 months ago - Ernesto Valverde is reportedly keen on integrating the World Cup winner into his squad with more frequency and sees him as a valuable asset.





It also remains to be seen whether Blaugrana would be willing to offload the attacker with the Premier League transfer window now closed, with it unlikely any English club would be willing to part with their most prized assets while unable to find a suitable replacement.