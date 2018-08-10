Steve Bruce Tells Aston Villa to Sign West Ham's Robert Snodgrass After Successful Loan Spell

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is eager to re-sign Scotland international Robert Snodgrass following a successful loan spell at Villa Park last season.

According to the Mirror, the West Ham winger is expected to be allowed to leave the club later this month on loan, following the influx of new signings made this summer by new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Deemed surplus to requirements at Upton Park last year, he had quite the success on loan at Villa Park in the 2017/18 season, racking up seven goals and 14 assists in 43 Championship games.

As Steve Bruce looks to go one better than last season's play-off final defeat at the hands of Fulham, he knows he must reinforce his squad with proven quality and in the Championship, not many come more quality proven than the 30-year-old veteran Snodgrass.

The winger has a footballing CV packed with good experience at the pinnacle of English football, with Premier League spells at Norwich, Hull and West Ham, and a player of his calibre could be a steal for a side looking to do what Snodgrass has done before with Hull City: achieve promotion to the promised land.

Snodgrass has had a full pre-season with Manuel Pellegrini's new look West Ham and once again the new boss seems to have offered Snodgrass limited playing time in the Premier League and with the Midlands outfit Villa poised, Pellegrini will more than likely look to get a decent wage off the books at Upton Park.

One man who sent fans delirious on Thursday night with his comments about Robert Snodgrass was Villa's prized asset Jack Grealish, who took to Instagram to offer his thoughts on a reunion.

Jack Grealishs comment to Snodgrass on instagram #avfc pic.twitter.com/26HU8QPjIo — thevillazone (@thevillazone) August 10, 2018

As of yet Snodgrass has yet to respond to the young man from Birmingham publicly, however it's more than likely that Steve Bruce will be delighted to see his star man Grealish play super agent for the sleeping giants.