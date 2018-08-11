Alan Shearer Names Newcastle Summer Acquisition as the Transfer Window's Best Signing

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

English legend Alan Shearer has declared that Newcastle's capture of striker Salomon Rondon is the best bit of business undertaken by a Premier League side this summer.

The Magpies secured the Venezuelan forward on a season-long loan deal from West Bromwich Albion after selling Aleksandr Mitrovic to Fulham. And Shearer reckons the attacker is the best acquisition simply because Rafa Benitez has addressed his side's main concern.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Asked by a fan who he thinks the best signing and best bargain signing of the summer is, the former Newcastle star and manager said that he believes it's Rondon.

“It probably might surprise you this one, but Rondon for Newcastle,” Shearer replied, via the Premier League's official Twitter account.

“It’s only just been done but we were desperate for a centre forward.

“He found it tough for goals at West Bromwich Albion, is that a coincidence with Alan Pardew or Tony Pulis – that he has been asked to play a different role?

“Hopefully at Newcastle he can find himself in better goal-scoring positions and score more goals, so that’s what I’m hoping for anyway.”

Rondon has scored 24 goals in 108 appearances since moving to the Premier League in 2015. And, while that can't be considered a great return for a striker, he could present much better stats for the St James' Park side this season.

