Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Backs Post-World Cup Signing to Prosper in Unai Emery's Midfield

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he is hopeful that the Gunners’ new signing Lucas Torreira can be the answer to their reoccurring defensive midfield problem.

The north London outfit signed the Uruguayan for £26m from Serie A side Sampdoria to improve the spine of the team, and to give new manager Unai Emery more options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal were tracking the progress of the 22-year-old through the World Cup this summer, where he helped guide Uruguay to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by winners France.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Torreira will be tasked with competing for a starting place alongside the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny, and will be expected to start when his side take on Manchester City on their opening game on Sunday.


“Torreira is a fantastic player,” Wright told Sky Sports“You are hoping he can be the holding midfielder that Arsenal have needed for many years.”


Arsenal have also signed Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Lorient teenager Matteo Guendouzi and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos in a busy summer transfer window.

The Gunners will start the new Premier League season with a home clash against defending champions Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)