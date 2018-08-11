Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Backs Post-World Cup Signing to Prosper in Unai Emery's Midfield

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he is hopeful that the Gunners’ new signing Lucas Torreira can be the answer to their reoccurring defensive midfield problem.

The north London outfit signed the Uruguayan for £26m from Serie A side Sampdoria to improve the spine of the team, and to give new manager Unai Emery more options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal were tracking the progress of the 22-year-old through the World Cup this summer, where he helped guide Uruguay to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by winners France.

Torreira will be tasked with competing for a starting place alongside the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny, and will be expected to start when his side take on Manchester City on their opening game on Sunday.





“Torreira is a fantastic player,” Wright told Sky Sports. “You are hoping he can be the holding midfielder that Arsenal have needed for many years.”





Arsenal have also signed Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Lorient teenager Matteo Guendouzi and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos in a busy summer transfer window.

The Gunners will start the new Premier League season with a home clash against defending champions Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon