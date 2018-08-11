BBC Reporter Warns Crisis Is Just Around the Corner for Newcastle in New Season

A crisis is just around the corner for Newcastle United , according to BBC Sport writer Phil McNulty.



Despite being viewed by many as having a Championship-quality side, Benitez was somehow able to defy the odds and steer his side up to a 10th placed finish last season despite losing four of their last five games of the season.

In truth, it was a run after the January transfer window which saw Newcastle beat the likes of Manchester United , Arsenal and Chelsea that helped them climb the table to steer themselves away from the relegation battle developing below them. Fans would've been hoping to build upon this in the summer with some big name signings, however they were to be disappointed.



It's been an ongoing issue since Benitez's arrival at St James' Park - a lack of money given to him to spend in the transfer window - with the Spaniard reportedly growing increasingly frustrated.



Even though their new loan signing Salomon Rondon poses a goal threat, he failed to score 10 goals in all of his three seasons with West Brom and will be expected to score a large chuck of Newcastle's goals this season - before he returns to his parent club at the end of the season.



Writing in his Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport , chief writer McNulty predicted Newcastle to finish 18th this season and went onto claim that he believes there is an impending crisis about to occur at Newcastle United.



He wrote: "The only thing you can predict about Newcastle United is that a crisis is always just around the corner - and this is why I fear the worst for them this season.





"Manager Rafael Benitez and owner Mike Ashley are at odds once more and the Spaniard, no stranger to the game's political manoeuvrings, has made his discontent clear while retaining the support of the Toon Army.

"If Benitez stays and can be kept reasonably happy (a big if that one) then there is reason to suspect Newcastle can stay up - if he doesn't then there may be serious consequences."



Fans will be hoping their lack of signings won't come back to haunt them and will be hoping the club can stay out of trouble both on and off the pitch as they look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle this season.