Former Tottenham Star Robbie Keane Reveals Why Club Missed Out on Transfer Targets This Summer

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane has revealed that the club missed out signing any new players this summer as they were priced out of any potential transfer.

Spurs were heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, although failed in their attempts to sign him as the two parties couldn't agree on a fee for the 22-year-old, as the club failed to make any new additions over the summer. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports (via balls.ie) ahead of Tottenham's 2-1 win against Newcastle, the former Republic of Ireland international confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino's side couldn't meet Villa's valuation.

He said: "The other clubs out-priced them. One that I know was Grealish," while also claiming that similar occurrences happened with another three targets outside the Premier League. 

While Pochettino failed to sign any new players, he was able to retain all his stars from previous seasons such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, with Keane suggesting that although they'll fall short in a title race, they should focus on winning a cup this season. 

Despite the progress made under Pochettino, he is yet to win a trophy for the club since arriving from Southampton in 2014, and with the prospect of a new stadium to move into next months, fans will be expecting to see success by way of trophies in the near future. 

After finishing third in the league last season, and being knocked out in the semi finals and last 16 of the FA Cup and Champions League respectively, Tottenham know they'll have to improve this time around. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)