Former Tottenham Star Robbie Keane Reveals Why Club Missed Out on Transfer Targets This Summer

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane has revealed that the club missed out signing any new players this summer as they were priced out of any potential transfer.

Spurs were heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, although failed in their attempts to sign him as the two parties couldn't agree on a fee for the 22-year-old, as the club failed to make any new additions over the summer.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports (via balls.ie) ahead of Tottenham's 2-1 win against Newcastle, the former Republic of Ireland international confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino's side couldn't meet Villa's valuation.

He said: "The other clubs out-priced them. One that I know was Grealish," while also claiming that similar occurrences happened with another three targets outside the Premier League.

While Pochettino failed to sign any new players, he was able to retain all his stars from previous seasons such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, with Keane suggesting that although they'll fall short in a title race, they should focus on winning a cup this season.

Despite the progress made under Pochettino, he is yet to win a trophy for the club since arriving from Southampton in 2014, and with the prospect of a new stadium to move into next months, fans will be expecting to see success by way of trophies in the near future.

WATCH: Robbie Keane feels Spurs will fall short of title challenging this season but a cup success could be a priority



Live on Sky Sports Premier League: https://t.co/Ufch13BTs6 #TakeYourSeat pic.twitter.com/rmuu42pygV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2018

After finishing third in the league last season, and being knocked out in the semi finals and last 16 of the FA Cup and Champions League respectively, Tottenham know they'll have to improve this time around.