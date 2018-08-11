'Give Him the Sakho Treatment': Liverpool Fans Furious With World Cup Star After New Revelation

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Much maligned Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren has once again failed to endear himself to the Anfield faithful - by admitting he played through pain during the World Cup, leaving him unable to train.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Lovren revealed he's unable to train, leaving Liverpool with somewhat of a centre back crisis heading into the new season.

He said: “When did I start to feel it? I felt it during the World Cup. I played with pain and those three games killed me. But who wouldn’t play for Croatia at such a big tournament! Of course, they [Liverpool] are not happy. I haven’t trained since I returned from holiday. I can’t.”


Liverpool fans reacted angrily on social media - and who can blame them?

It's clear Liverpool fans are unhappy with Lovren's behaviour - and they appear to be drawing comparisons between this situation and that of Mamadou Sakho not long ago. Reds fans will be intrigued as to whether Klopp applies the same rules to the Croatian when he returns to the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)