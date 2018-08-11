'Give Him the Sakho Treatment': Liverpool Fans Furious With World Cup Star After New Revelation

Much maligned Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren has once again failed to endear himself to the Anfield faithful - by admitting he played through pain during the World Cup, leaving him unable to train.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Lovren revealed he's unable to train, leaving Liverpool with somewhat of a centre back crisis heading into the new season.

He said: “When did I start to feel it? I felt it during the World Cup. I played with pain and those three games killed me. But who wouldn’t play for Croatia at such a big tournament! Of course, they [Liverpool] are not happy. I haven’t trained since I returned from holiday. I can’t.”





Liverpool fans reacted angrily on social media - and who can blame them?

Klopp ostracized Sakho for being stupid. Interesting to see what he does with Lovren — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 11, 2018

Lovren to receive Sakho treatment from Klopp hopefully. — CF (@ClinicalFirmino) August 11, 2018

I've got absolutely no problem with Dejan Lovren pushing his body to the limit for his country to potentially win the World Cup, but to not inform your club of your injury is both amateur and selfish. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) August 11, 2018

It's clear Liverpool fans are unhappy with Lovren's behaviour - and they appear to be drawing comparisons between this situation and that of Mamadou Sakho not long ago. Reds fans will be intrigued as to whether Klopp applies the same rules to the Croatian when he returns to the club.