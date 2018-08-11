Jose Mourinho Hails 'Monster' Paul Pogba After Dominant Performance Against Leicester

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Jose Mourinho has hailed the performance of midfielder Paul Pogba following Manchester United's 2-1 opening day win against Leicester, labelling him a 'monster'. 

After helping France win their second World Cup in the summer, the 25-year-old made an immediate return to Premier League action despite an incredibly limited pre-season - scoring the season's first goal from the penalty spot after just three minutes and dominating the midfield.

Captain on the night, it was his all-round performance that delighted Mourinho, who didn't expect Pogba to play for as long as he did at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho said: "Pogba was a monster. We thought maximum [he would play] 60 minutes, but he managed more than 80. It was not a hard decision [to start Pogba], the decision was down to him. With Ander Herrera injured, I had only two options, Scott McTominay or Pogba.

"If I played Scott, I would have two kids and a new player [Fred] in midfield. So I asked Paul and he put himself forward for the team and was very, very good for us."

Pogba enjoyed a terrific summer for his national team, playing a key role for France at the World Cup, leaving many impressed with his general contribution in games that Manchester United fans hope he is able to translate at club level. 

After scoring six goals in the league last season, Pogba himself will want to add more goals to his tally this campaign while influencing games more regularly from the centre of midfield, with his performance against Leicester suggesting he'll do just that. 

Next for the Red Devils is an away trip to Brighton in a week's time; a fixture that they lost last season 1-0. 

