Luke Shaw Reveals What Kasper Schmeichel Said About His Surprise Winner Against Leicester

Luke Shaw has revealed what Kasper Schmeichel said to him after his winning goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League season opener.



United got off to the best possible start with Paul Pogba dispatching his penalty after just three minutes. Leicester grew in confidence as the game grew older however Luke Shaw found himself in a rare attacking position and tucked away a neat finish to double United's lead with almost five minutes left.

Jamie Vardy grabbed a goal back for the visitors in injury time however Jose Mourinho's side were able to hang on which meant Shaw's first senior goal of his career proved to be the winning goal on the night.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Shaw jokingly claimed he's now up and running in terms of goals and went on to admit it was one of the best feelings he's had in his career. He said: "For me it's the first one and that's the most important. I'm up and running now.



"For my career so far, it's probably the best feeling I've had. I want more feelings like that. That's why you come to stadiums like this, to teams like this, to help the team and score goals like that. It was the bets feeling today."



Despite a neat finish from the left-back, there seemed to be an element of luck in the build up to the goal with Shaw flicking the ball beyond the defender and running onto it himself. Shaw went onto reveal that Leicester keeper Schmeichel believed his first touch was down to luck, to which the left back had a light-hearted response.





He added: "First touch? Deliberate! - Schmeichel came up to me afterwards and said 'you spawny man'! I said 'I don't care it went in!'"

The Englishman will be hoping he has worked his way into Mourinho's starting 11 on a more consistent basis after an productive pre season and an encouraging performance on Friday night.