Milan Target Dutch Winger Quincy Promes as the Club Look to Bolster Attacking Options

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Italian giants Milan are reportedly interested in acquiring Spartak Moscow and Holland winger Quincy Promes.

Promes has been at the centre of transfer speculation frequently in recent years, with a move to Southampton touted before the deal eventually fell through last January. The winger was in sparkling form once again last season, scoring 15 times and adding eight assists in just 26 appearances in the Russian top flight.

Epsilon/GettyImages

These attacking returns are exactly what Milan are looking for this season, and according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have made contact with Promes' representatives.

It's unclear whether Milan would be looking to meet Spartak's asking price of €25m, and negotiations have not yet been started between the two clubs.

It is understood however, that Milan look at Promes as the perfect player to add depth to their squad for the coming season. The club finished in a disappointing 6th position last season and only managed to score 56 times, 33 less than Lazio who finished in 5th.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It appears the club are well aware of the problem however, and given first contact has been established with Promes' representatives, there may be substance to the rumours. Spartak will be looking for a large sum for their star man, and they'll need to find a suitable replacement if they are to sell the Dutchman.

