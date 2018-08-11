Newcastle Fans Disappointed by Club Decision Not to Give Exciting Attacker Squad Number

Being a Newcastle United fan is far from the most joyous of pastimes.

Not only have the Magpies had to content with two relegations to the Championship in the past ten years, but they have also had to put up with arguably the world's worst chairman in the shape of Mike Ashley. Whenever news tends to break surrounding Newcastle, it never tends to be positive and you can almost guarantee Alan Shearer is going to be fuming about it on Match of the Day.

What position does he play? https://t.co/EylVhK2EQd — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 10, 2018

However, there has been the odd silver lining in amongst the grey clouds hanging over Tyneside in the past few years, one of which being the emergence of Rolando Aarons.

The 22-year-old was tipped to be the next big thing for the Magpies after making his senior debut in 2014, but it has all gone wrong thereafter. He has made just 27 appearances in all competitions since said debut and was even shipped out on loan to Hellas Verona midway through the 2017/18 season to earn some more game time.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He didn't score a goal or register an assist during his time in Italy and has since returned to Newcastle, but Rafa Benitez seems unwilling to give him a chance again this season.

Aarons has now not been allocated a squad number alongside teammates Achraf Lazaar and Henry Saivet. Despite the fact he hasn't played a single match for Newcastle since November last year, he is still much loved and there were a number of angry fans who were not pleased about the news.

@RolandoAarons please don’t go mate my heart can’t take any more pain — Dylan (@dyIanbrett) August 11, 2018

Don't think I could carry on with life if Rolando Aarons left Newcastle — Ben (@_benufc) August 11, 2018

Whats the crack with @RolandoAarons not getting a squad number the lad deserves a chance — chris nelson (@chrisnelson29) August 10, 2018

Shame about Aaron’s, he showed so much potential. — David Tait (@Davey176) August 10, 2018

Aaarons should be given more chances — Adrian (@Adrian____29) August 10, 2018

Also, such a shame re: Rolando Aarons being frozen out at #NUFC



Proof that injuries and loss of form at just the wrong time can derail even the most promising of young careers — The Perennial Pundit (@PerennialPundit) August 11, 2018

After a summer transfer window that led to a £20m profit, it is safe to say that the general optimistic mood surrounding a club before a brand new season isn't present at Newcastle. Here's hoping they won't end up regretting the decision to leave out Aarons.