Newcastle Fans Disappointed by Club Decision Not to Give Exciting Attacker Squad Number

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Being a Newcastle United fan is far from the most joyous of pastimes.

Not only have the Magpies had to content with two relegations to the Championship in the past ten years, but they have also had to put up with arguably the world's worst chairman in the shape of Mike Ashley. Whenever news tends to break surrounding Newcastle, it never tends to be positive and you can almost guarantee Alan Shearer is going to be fuming about it on Match of the Day.

However, there has been the odd silver lining in amongst the grey clouds hanging over Tyneside in the past few years, one of which being the emergence of Rolando Aarons.

The 22-year-old was tipped to be the next big thing for the Magpies after making his senior debut in 2014, but it has all gone wrong thereafter. He has made just 27 appearances in all competitions since said debut and was even shipped out on loan to Hellas Verona midway through the 2017/18 season to earn some more game time.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He didn't score a goal or register an assist during his time in Italy and has since returned to Newcastle, but Rafa Benitez seems unwilling to give him a chance again this season.

Aarons has now not been allocated a squad number alongside teammates Achraf Lazaar and Henry Saivet. Despite the fact he hasn't played a single match for Newcastle since November last year, he is still much loved and there were a number of angry fans who were not pleased about the news.  

After a summer transfer window that led to a £20m profit, it is safe to say that the general optimistic mood surrounding a club before a brand new season isn't present at Newcastle. Here's hoping they won't end up regretting the decision to leave out Aarons.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)