Nuno Espirito Santo Insists He Has 'Nothing to Prove' as Wolves Prepare For Premier League Return

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has defended his passionate touchline displays and claims he has 'nothing to prove' as Wolves prepare to take on Everton in their return to the top flight this weekend.

Speaking to the Mirror, Santo insisted he would refuse to temper his emotions in the dugout after numerous altercations with managers last season as a result of his celebrations.

“I will try to be myself," said Santo. "We had a meeting with all the Premier League managers and the referees, and we will have to be very careful about our behaviour on the touchline. We know the rules, and after a couple of warnings you are out.

“Honestly, last season I was not disrespectful to anybody. There were some bad representations of me in some moments, but I am a very respectful person.

“Football is a passionate game and the emotions are intense. As long you respect the people around you, I don’t see any problem with that.”

Having led Wolves to a stunning Championship title win last season, many believe Wolves have the firepower and financial clout to do more than simply tread water this season and could challenge for mid-table. However, Santo insisted he does not need to prove himself this season and feels no pressure to perform.

“I’m not here to prove anything to nobody,” Santo claimed. “I work hard for my team, but I want to achieve nothing personally – this is a challenge for all of us. The big challenge was last season, building the team we wanted to build and and the growing process. There is still a long way to go, but personally I don’t have to prove nothing to nobody."

Wolves begin their Premier League campaign at home to Everton in Saturday's late kick-off.