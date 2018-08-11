PHOTOS: Tottenham Unveil Brilliant 'Neptune Green' Third Kit With Unique Haringey Artwork

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled their brand new third kit ahead of the 2018/19 campaign which pays tribute to a number of classic kits, as well as the club's location in Haringey, north London.

The new Nike kit has been specially designed with VaporKnit body-mapped fabric which is designed to release excess heat, while the shirt also uses state of the art quick-dry and Fast Fit technology to help optimise both comfort and performance.

An areal view of Spurs' N17 location can been seen printed on the face of the shirt to help create a unique design, while the new kit also boasts a number of other touches which pays homage to classic looks from the late 1980's and early 1990's.


The eye-catching colour of Spurs' new kit - described as Neptune Green - also holds a special place in the club's history.

The colour of the third kit is said to based off the original Charrington’s Brewery logo, a company which originally owned part of the land where the club's new stadium is being built.

The brand new kit will be worn for the first time in Tottenham's opening match of the new Premier League season against Newcastle United.

The third kit will also feature heavily during Tottenham's journey throughout the Champions League this season, with fans already keeping one eye on the group stage draw which is set to take place on August 30.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)