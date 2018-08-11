PHOTOS: Tottenham Unveil Brilliant 'Neptune Green' Third Kit With Unique Haringey Artwork

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled their brand new third kit ahead of the 2018/19 campaign which pays tribute to a number of classic kits, as well as the club's location in Haringey, north London.

The new Nike kit has been specially designed with VaporKnit body-mapped fabric which is designed to release excess heat, while the shirt also uses state of the art quick-dry and Fast Fit technology to help optimise both comfort and performance.

An areal view of Spurs' N17 location can been seen printed on the face of the shirt to help create a unique design, while the new kit also boasts a number of other touches which pays homage to classic looks from the late 1980's and early 1990's.





The eye-catching colour of Spurs' new kit - described as Neptune Green - also holds a special place in the club's history.

The colour of the third kit is said to based off the original Charrington’s Brewery logo, a company which originally owned part of the land where the club's new stadium is being built.

The brand new kit will be worn for the first time in Tottenham's opening match of the new Premier League season against Newcastle United.

The third kit will also feature heavily during Tottenham's journey throughout the Champions League this season, with fans already keeping one eye on the group stage draw which is set to take place on August 30.