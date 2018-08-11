£40m Chelsea Star Set for Weekend Exit as European Transfer Window Bubbles On

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Chelsea are edging closer to finalising a deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko to join Milan on a season-long loan deal, according to reports. 


The 23-year-old is being squeezed out of Stamford Bridge after struggling to adjust to the demands of the Premier League last season following his £40m move from Monaco. 

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Earlier reports claimed the arrival of Mateo Kovacic was the final nail in the coffin for Bakayoko's hopes of retaining a place in the side, a decision which has left the France international disappointed that he is not part of Maurizio Sarri's plans. 


The final tick in the box to seal Bakayoko's move was reported to revolve around his hefty wage demands, but after seemingly reaching an agreement with the Rossoneri, who have Financial Fair Play limits to consider, the season-long loan deal is expected to be confirmed on Saturday - the same day the Blues start their league campaign against Huddersfield - per the Mirror


The deal for the 23-year-old is expected to include an option to buy as Chelsea look to offload the midfielder who has become surplus to requirements following the Blues' summer recruitment - per Sky Sports

Sarri further bolstered Chelsea's midfield options by adding Kovacic and Jorginho during the summer, a position which also features the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and N'Golo Kante. 

Ahead of Saturday's trip to face the Terriers, the Chelsea boss revealed he was intent of trimming his squad this month.

He said: "Now I think the squad is too large. Some players have to go on loan. I don't know who at the moment. I prefer to have 23 or 24 players and three or four very young players. No more," he added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)