Rafa Benitez Delivers Negative Update on Contract Extension After Frustrating Transfer Window

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has suggested that he has no immediate plans to re-open negotiations surrounding a contract extension.

The Spaniard arrived at St. James' Park back in 2016 on a three year contract following the departure of his predecessor Steve McClaren. He now has just nine months left on his contract and, after a difficult summer full of disagreements with Newcastle chairman Mike Ashley, negotiations surrounding an extension have hit a brick wall.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

There is no doubting that Newcastle fans would be desperate to see Benitez remain at the club, but he has now claimed that he doesn't plan on having a discussion with Ashley any time soon.


"The time to talk about that was before we finished the transfer window,” said Benítez (via The Guardian).

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

“If we have to talk about a possible extension we’ll talk, but now is not the time.”


After a difficult summer in which the Magpies actually managed to make a £20m profit through summer transfer dealings, Benitez also had his say on what he is aiming to achieve this season.


“I’ll be realistic and say my aim is to stay up,” he claimed. “We have to fight. You have to focus on football. The fans were expecting [me] to be upset but my responsibility is to be sure we have no excuses not to perform. I have to concentrate on bringing the best from our players.

“It’s always difficult to compete in the Premier League,” he said. “The promoted teams have spent a lot of money, the teams who were promoted with us have spent a lot of money. That means it will be very difficult.”

Newcastle are set to kick off their Premier League season at home to Tottenham Hotspur and we are sure to get an indication of just how this season might go.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)