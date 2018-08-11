Report Reveals Why Liverpool Never Made a Serious Second Attempt to Sign Nabil Fekir

Liverpool did not re-ignite a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir this summer, after refusing to take a financial gamble following concerns over his medical results.

The French attacker looked set to join the Reds earlier in the summer after a fee and personal terms were agreed between all parties - with club media duties also completed - however the deal dramatically crumbled as the true extent of previous injuries to his knee emerged.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Fekir sustained a serious knee injury over three years ago and, from the medical results they obtained, Liverpool were of the mind that the quality of the surgery was questionable, and that the 25-year-old was at risk of aggravating the issue and spending another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Liverpool Echo report that despite Fekir featuring for France during their World Cup triumph, the Reds decided a deal would be too much of a gamble considering the £53m fee and the £100,000 a week they would have to part with for the attacker.

I completely understand those that are disappointed we didn’t get Fekir or an alternative – but, the transfer window was without doubt a progressive one.

Buying a world class keeper; a back-up option for the attack, and adding dynamism and resilience to the midfield. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 10, 2018

The transfer saga took a number of twists and turns throughout the summer as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas looked to insist that it was the French club who stepped away from negotiations, before reports suggested the Reds wanted to restructure the previously agreed deal to reflect Fekir's medical results.

This was later supported by Fekir's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, who claimed: “He didn't sign because um...it is not over! This is not the end of the story.”

However, Liverpool never seriously entertained renegotiating with the French side after talks collapsed on the eve of the World Cup, and it was manager Jurgen Klopp who made the final decision not to pursue an alternative as he looked to within to find a solution for a player who was seen as an ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

With 23 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances last term, Fekir looked as though he could slot seamlessly into Liverpool's side.

The Reds, however, are set to move ahead with Fabinho and Naby Keita as the new additions in the middle of the park, while Xherdan Shaqiri will operate primarily in the final third.

Klopp also has Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum to turn to in an advanced role for the season ahead which kicks off against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday.