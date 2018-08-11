Report Suggests Which of Liverpool's New Signings Are Likely to Start Against West Ham on Sunday

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Alisson and Naby Keita look set to make their Premier League debuts for Liverpool against West Ham on Sunday.

The Times' match preview suggests that Jurgen Klopp is likely to include the duo from the start, while fellow newcomers Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri will have to wait before making their first competitive start for the club. 

Liverpool spent big over the course of the recent transfer window, parting with over £175m this summer in order to bring in some fresh faces at Anfield, as they looked to bolster a squad that last season appeared thin at times. 

A new goalkeeper was always a necessity following the less than convincing performances of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, although they had to set a new record fee paid for a goalkeeper to sign Alisson from AS Roma, which has since been broken by Chelsea to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

The other expected starter, Keita, had agreed to join Liverpool the previous summer, although was always set to join the club for the 2018/19 season, having earned a promising reputation for his all-action displays in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig.

While those two are expected to start, Fabinho is a doubt for the game altogether, after reports surfaced of a possible muscle injury before news later in the week suggested the holding midfielder was suffering from an illness. 

Shaqiri, who was part of Switzerland's World Cup squad, is likely to take his place on the bench for the West Ham game, offering a decent alternative for Klopp in forward positions, while also impressing as a number ten during pre-season. 

Liverpool are also set to be without Dejan Lovren for the game, following his World Cup exertions, giving the opportunity for Joe Gomez to come in and impress in his absence. 

