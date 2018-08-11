Sky Sports Pundit Claims Liverpool Signing 'Could Be the New Balotelli'

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson reckons the Reds may have made a mistake by bringing Xherdan Shaqiri in this summer, but has also said that the player could turn out to be as good a signing as Sadio Mane.

Thompson, now a pundit for Sky Sports, isn't convinced the Switzerland forward has the qualities Jurgen Klopp wants in a player and has claimed that the Anfield side could have a Mario Balotelli-type player on their hands.

Shaqiri joined the Champions League finalists for £13m this summer after three impressive seasons at Stoke. But, according to the Liverpool legend, he could turn out to be a flop.

"He’s a player, as we know, who is maybe not a workaholic at the moment like Klopp would like,” he said on Sky Sports (H/T Express).

“But my goodness he’s got an assist, he’s got a goal, set players.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“So that’s the great thing Jurgen has done with the transfer market. He has identified the areas which he needs to improve his squad and gone for it.

"Shaqiri, yeah maybe a few problems about him, but he’s got this in his locker. Set plays, corner kicks, he delivers into dangerous areas.

“He’s going to a club now which in all intents and purposes a bigger club than what Stoke is. I think the expectations and the demands on him will be as it should be. At £13m it is a snip and I hope upon hope that this goes right for the boy.

“It could be a Balotelli move, then again it could be a Mane move and that is the thing."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Balotelli, now at OGC Nice, spent two seasons on Liverpool's books. He only managed four goals in his 28 appearances for the club before heading to Ligue 1.

“He’s got to learn and that is the only thing," Thompson added. "This high-pressure game that Jurgen demands from everybody. Everybody has to fit in and Shaqiri has to bring that to the table.”