Slavisa Jokanovic Makes Final Decision on Fulham Starting Goalkeeper for Season Opener

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Fulham's Fabri looks set to win the race to start the season as the club's first choice goalkeeper upon their return to the Premier League.

Fabri was signed earlier this summer from Turkish side Besiktas for a reported £5m and it looked as though he would be battling with Marcus Bettinelli for the number one spot for the Cottagers.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, the deadline day signing of Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico has given manager Slavisa Jokanovic a serious selection headache.

According to the Daily Mail, Fabri will be the man who is given the nod to start the season as Fulham's first choice ahead of both Bettinelli and Rico when they start their season against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Rico is expected to eventually become the first choice keeper as he settles into life in England, but after just one day of training with his new side he is not likely to be featuring just yet. His English is also said to be poor, which would seriously hinder his effectiveness on the pitch.

The signings of both Fabri and Rico have thrown Bettinelli's future into doubt, as he is now going to be third choice. He was one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the Championship last season and was a crucial part of the Fulham side who were promoted via the playoff final.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The 26-year-old was said to have been on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate but now that it looks as though is unlikely to feature regularly this season a call up seems highly unlikely.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)