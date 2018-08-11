Slavisa Jokanovic Makes Final Decision on Fulham Starting Goalkeeper for Season Opener

Fulham's Fabri looks set to win the race to start the season as the club's first choice goalkeeper upon their return to the Premier League.

Fabri was signed earlier this summer from Turkish side Besiktas for a reported £5m and it looked as though he would be battling with Marcus Bettinelli for the number one spot for the Cottagers.

However, the deadline day signing of Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico has given manager Slavisa Jokanovic a serious selection headache.

According to the Daily Mail, Fabri will be the man who is given the nod to start the season as Fulham's first choice ahead of both Bettinelli and Rico when they start their season against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Rico is expected to eventually become the first choice keeper as he settles into life in England, but after just one day of training with his new side he is not likely to be featuring just yet. His English is also said to be poor, which would seriously hinder his effectiveness on the pitch.

The signings of both Fabri and Rico have thrown Bettinelli's future into doubt, as he is now going to be third choice. He was one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the Championship last season and was a crucial part of the Fulham side who were promoted via the playoff final.

The 26-year-old was said to have been on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate but now that it looks as though is unlikely to feature regularly this season a call up seems highly unlikely.