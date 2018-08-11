Wife of Leicester City Star Drops Huge Hint About Potential Transfer With Move Reportedly Imminent

The wife of Leicester City star Islam Slimani has dropped a huge hint on her Instagram page suggest the striker is nearing move away from the club.



Even tough the transfer window closed on Thursday evening, clubs still have until August 31st to secure any loan deals or free transfers which means despite the fact Islam Slimani didn't secure a permanent move away from the King Power Stadium, his future still lies in the balance.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rumours have been circulating that the striker wants to be loaned away for the season as he pushes through a move, and many have been reporting that Turkish side Fenerbahce are growing increasingly confident in signing the Algerian international.



These rumours looks to have been all but confirmed by an unlikely source, Slimani's wife! She took to Instagram to post a picture of the striker getting in a car with two emojis of a plane and a Turkish flag above him.

Islam Slimani’s wife on Instagram seemingly confirming the move to Fenerbahce. pic.twitter.com/V7ihvgTpIP — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) August 10, 2018

This certainly suggests to us Slimani is indeed on the move with Turkish Football also reporting that a move to Fenerbahce is indeed edging ever closer.



The 30-year-old signed with the Foxes from Sporting CP for a then-club record fee of £28m. Since his arrival he has failed to leave his mark on the club, scoring just seven goals in his debut Premier League season before being loaned out in January last season having failed to assert his place in the starting lineup.

It now looks as though his tenure as a Leicester City player is almost up as he attempts to revive his career with a move abroad.