'Best Player In The Premier League': Liverpool Fans Hail Star Following West Ham Win

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Liverpool, for the past year or so, have been a side whose identity has been redefined by Jurgen Klopp and his squad of unquantifiable talent. 

The German's arsenal possesses pace, power, intricacy, flair and outright brilliance, and the beauty of the 51-year-old's ever-evolving masterclass is his ability to utilise the depth of the players available, including the most unlikely of heroes. 

When James Milner joined the Reds from Manchester City on a free transfer three years ago, many predicted his time at the club would be uneventful and maybe even short-lived. 

However, the 32-year-old seems to be following some sort of Benjamin Button-style path, with the former midfielder-come-defender, each season, surpassing his last. 

And although the Yorkshireman has featured only once so far for Liverpool this season, the aforementioned trend seems to be continuing - with the Premier League veteran, who is now in his 16th English top-flight campaign, outperforming all others during his side's 4-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday.

The goals during the comfortable afternoon for Klopp's men at Anfield came via Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and a Sadio Mane brace either side of half-time. 

However, it was due to Milner's overall showing - in which he had the most touches on the field (122), completed 95 out of his 102 passes, created three chances, completed seven crosses and covered 12.55km - which saw him awarded Sky Sports' Man of the Match. 

And the Englishman's exploits did not go unnoticed within the Liverpool fan base, with supporters flocking to Twitter to hail the "best player in the Premier League."

 

