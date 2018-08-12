Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Admits 'Two Moments of Quality' Were the Difference During Cardiff Win

Eddie Howe has praised his Bournemouth side after they earned themselves a hard fought 2-0 victory over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

A first half strike from Ryan Fraser put the Cherries 1-0 up, but it took until the final moments of the match for the lead to be doubled through a well-taken finish from Callum Wilson. Wilson could have grabbed a goal much sooner, but he saw his penalty expertly saved by Neil Etheridge in the first half.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, it wasn't all plain sailing for Bournemouth and Cardiff did cause one or two issues throughout the match.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Howe suggested that although his side weren't at their best, they still did enough to earn all three points.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"We controlled the first half without really opening them up as much as we would have wanted to, but two moments of quality won us the game in the end.

"Full respect for Cardiff because they gave everything to the match and it was very competitive."





It is now ten years since Howe took charge of Bournemouth back when they were lingering in the depths of League Two and he took his time to reflect on just how far the club has come.





"That season is etched in my memory because it was just incredible what happened,

"From that moment to this, this club's unrecognisable. So much has happened, if you'd sat someone down and said this will be the next 10 years for this football club, you'd have carted them off and said they were mad.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"It just goes to show what can happen in football. As much as we are pleased and happy with today, we have to remain very level-headed.

"We need to build the club to make it stronger over a long period of time."