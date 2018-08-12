Cardiff Manager Neil Warnock Remaining Optimistic Despite Opening Game Defeat to Bournemouth

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is remaining optimistic about his side's chances this season, despite falling to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson decided the tie and the result was a fair reflection of the game as a whole. The result wasn't for a lack of trying on Cardiff's part and the bluebirds can take away a handful of positives despite the defeat.

Warnock shared this sentiment and he provided his insight on the match at the full time whistle.

"I think the start of the game, one or two were really nervous, but I thought we did alright," he told Sky Sports. "We grew as the game wore on and had a good spell in the second half. We had one or two opportunities and if things had gone for us, I think we could have punished them a bit more.

"We haven't got to fear anything really. Little bit more clinical, little bit more quality in certain areas, I think we could have tested them a lot more, but that's to be worked on really."





Cardiff gradually grew into the game and their best spell of the match came during the second half and on another day they could have easily come away with something from the match.

"I thought we grew into it in the second half and, if Morrison's a little bit more agile, that would have been a good equaliser and it would have been interesting for the rest of the game.

"It wasn't to be. I thought they were a little bit more clinical than us, but overall I've got to be pleased with that. I thought we went right until the end and I'm disappointed one or two things didn't go for us."