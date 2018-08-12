Cardiff Manager Neil Warnock Remaining Optimistic Despite Opening Game Defeat to Bournemouth

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is remaining optimistic about his side's chances this season, despite falling to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson decided the tie and the result was a fair reflection of the game as a whole. The result wasn't for a lack of trying on Cardiff's part and the bluebirds can take away a handful of positives despite the defeat.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Warnock shared this sentiment and he provided his insight on the match at the full time whistle. 

"I think the start of the game, one or two were really nervous, but I thought we did alright," he told Sky Sports"We grew as the game wore on and had a good spell in the second half. We had one or two opportunities and if things had gone for us, I think we could have punished them a bit more.

"We haven't got to fear anything really. Little bit more clinical, little bit more quality in certain areas, I think we could have tested them a lot more, but that's to be worked on really."


Cardiff gradually grew into the game and their best spell of the match came during the second half and on another day they could have easily come away with something from the match.

"I thought we grew into it in the second half and, if Morrison's a little bit more agile, that would have been a good equaliser and it would have been interesting for the rest of the game.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"It wasn't to be. I thought they were a little bit more clinical than us, but overall I've got to be pleased with that. I thought we went right until the end and I'm disappointed one or two things didn't go for us."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)