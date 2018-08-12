Claude Puel in Fight to Keep Leicester City Job as Foxes Line Up Potential Replacements

August 12, 2018

Leicester City boss Claude Puel could be the first to get the chop this season as reports emerge of the Midlands club looking for a replacement.

The Mirror are claiming that the Belgian coaching pair of Roberto Martinez and Theirry Henry are both in the running for the Leicester job as the Foxes hierarchy fear over Puel's poor form, which dates back to the end of last season. Leicester suffered defeat in five of their last seven games, only picking up one win. 

The Mirror claim that if Puel fails to improve Leicester's form before the international break, the French coach will be dismissed and both Martinez, with Henry as a coach, will take the reigns at the King Power Stadium. 

However, Henry has made his intentions clear of becoming a manager one day and has already been linked to a host of English jobs this summer, including Leicester's rivals Aston Villa

The Arsenal legend recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Belgium national team, which will take him to the 2020 Euros, where Belgium will once again be one of the favourites to take the crown. 

Though a job opening could be too tempting for Henry to turn down as his first foray into club management. 

Martinez was in the stands at Old Trafford on Friday as Leicester were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Manchester United. A first-half penalty was converted by Paul Pogba, before Luke Shaw doubled the lead in the 83rd minute. Jamie Vardy pulled one back in injury time but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat on opening night.  

