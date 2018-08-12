Javi Gracia Praises Stunning Watford Performance & Man of the Match Roberto Pereyra in Brighton Win

Watford manager Javi Gracia claims that he was happy that his side secured an opening day win over Brighton & Hove Albion, but admitted that it was the club's performance that made the biggest impression on him at Vicarage Road.

Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra proved to be the difference between both sides with two stunning goals either side of half time, the first of which was a thunderous volley into the top corner from a clever set piece routine.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Head coach Gracia will be confident that the Hornets can claim three points once again when they travel to take on Burnley next week, admitting that the club have already shifted their focus to their game at Turf Moor.

"I'm very happy because we got a good result, but the way we did it was better," Gracia told Sky Sports. "We dominated the game and created many chances to score, while Brighton didn't really have a shot on target.





"It’s always important to start winning. But every game is different, you need to do your best. This is important for us, the club and the supporters, but we have to now focus on the next game."

Gracia also took time out of his post-match press conference to heap praise onto Watford's match winner, Pereyra, following his stunning brace at Vicarage Road.

"It didn't surprise me, I know he is capable of doing these things," he added. "I'm very happy for him. From when I arrived in January, Roberto was the one who was causing the most goals in the team."