Jerome Boateng Set to Join PSG Despite FFP Barriers as Nico Kovac Prepares to Let Defender Leave

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng looks set to complete a move to PSG in the coming days, with a deal worth around €50m close to being agreed between the two parties.

According to Abendzeitung, the German centre back, who reportedly snubbed Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, is set to move to the French champions, with the deal seemingly hinging on Bayern completing a move for French World Cup winning defender Benjamin Pavard.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

The report suggests that the player has agreed terms with the French club, stating that 'only an agreement between Bayern and PSG has to be reached' before the move can be made official.

It also claims that Bayern manager Nico Kovac is prepared to let the player leave, despite his public comments that he expects all his players to be at the club at the end of the transfer window, and that Boateng remains in his plans for the German Supercup fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A tweet from Sky Germany reporter Torben Hoffman, however, suggests that the deal might not be as open and shut as reported, with PSG seemingly holding the deal up due to their inability to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Translated, the tweet reads:

"The agreement between PSG and Bayern Munich is not as clear as described. According to our information, PSG are not willing and currently not able to pay €50m due to FFP."


Similar reports have done the rounds in the past, however, and PSG usually seem to find a way around the rules.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

They were unable to meet Monaco's €135m asking price for Kylian Mbappe last summer, having already spent a world record £200m on Neymar, but were able to bring him in on an initial loan with an obligation to buy at the end of it. With this in mind, PSG will remain positive about getting the deal over the line.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)