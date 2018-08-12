Jerome Boateng Set to Join PSG Despite FFP Barriers as Nico Kovac Prepares to Let Defender Leave

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng looks set to complete a move to PSG in the coming days, with a deal worth around €50m close to being agreed between the two parties.

According to Abendzeitung, the German centre back, who reportedly snubbed Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, is set to move to the French champions, with the deal seemingly hinging on Bayern completing a move for French World Cup winning defender Benjamin Pavard.

The report suggests that the player has agreed terms with the French club, stating that 'only an agreement between Bayern and PSG has to be reached' before the move can be made official.

It also claims that Bayern manager Nico Kovac is prepared to let the player leave, despite his public comments that he expects all his players to be at the club at the end of the transfer window, and that Boateng remains in his plans for the German Supercup fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A tweet from Sky Germany reporter Torben Hoffman, however, suggests that the deal might not be as open and shut as reported, with PSG seemingly holding the deal up due to their inability to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Translated, the tweet reads:

Translated, the tweet reads:

"The agreement between PSG and Bayern Munich is not as clear as described. According to our information, PSG are not willing and currently not able to pay €50m due to FFP."





Similar reports have done the rounds in the past, however, and PSG usually seem to find a way around the rules.

They were unable to meet Monaco's €135m asking price for Kylian Mbappe last summer, having already spent a world record £200m on Neymar, but were able to bring him in on an initial loan with an obligation to buy at the end of it. With this in mind, PSG will remain positive about getting the deal over the line.