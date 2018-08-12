'Joke of a Player': Aston Villa Fans React to West Ham Signing of Colombian Midfielder

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

West Ham was up there as one of the biggest spenders in the transfer window this summer, spending just south of £100m on nine players. The vast majority of them have gone down well, sparking envy among rival fans across the country.

The likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere joined the Hammers over the course of the window, but one signing among them is making some headlines for the wrong reasons - Colombian Carlos Sanchez, who signed from Fiorentina for £4m.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

England supporters will remember him for featuring against them in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, where he made himself something of a pantomime villain, but cast your mind back a few years and you will remember his 48 appearances for Aston Villa between 2014 and 2016 - where he made the entirely wrong impression on the majority of Villa fans.

He's made 54 appearances for Fiorentina and Espanyol since leaving Villa, and his form since was enough to earn him a spot in Colombia's World Cup squad - but Aston Villa supporters remain unconvinced that his signing represents anything other than disaster for West Ham. 

So, from the insightful, diplomatic 'decent player but makes a lot of mistakes' to the less so 'dud' followed by several laughing emojis, fans have weighed in in their droves - and here are the highlights.

So in summary: West Ham have signed the Colombian David Cameron, who happens to be a hungover, world class, error prone, Sunday League standard defensive mid, and is an international footballer despite not being as good as Djemba Djemba. 

Something's got to give there, surely...

