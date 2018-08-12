Leicester City's Ben Chilwell Speaks Out About Teammate's Future After Intense Transfer Speculation

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has spoken out about the future of his teammate Harry Maguire, claiming that the England international has no intentions of leaving the club any time soon.

Maguire was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United towards the end of the summer transfer window, but no bid ever materialised from the Red Devils.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking about the future of Maguire, via the Star, Chilwell said: "It is very good to have Harry (Maguire) back (from the World Cup). We all know what Harry is capable of, we all know how good he is. He could have come here today and his head could have been all over the place, but he did brilliantly (against Manchester United).





"He is a Leicester player, he wants to play for Leicester. He has made that clear to all of us. He is going to be here for the whole season. He is going to be good for us. We saw that again tonight, how good a player he is. We are all happy that he has stayed.”





Chilwell's comments come after the latter end of the summer transfer window saw Manchester United make a strong effort to sign the former Sheffield United man.

After starring for England in their impressive World Cup campaign, Maguire's reputation was enhanced significantly, causing Red Devils' manager José Mourinho to take notice of his defensive abilities.

United failed to capture a new centre-back before the transfer window slammed shut, but will be heartened by the gutsy performances of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelöf against the Foxes on Friday night.

Mourinho is still believed to be eager to sign more defensive options, but will need to wait until January to dip back into the transfer market.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In other news, United midfielder Paul Pogba has expressed his desire to become the permanent captain of the club, following his impressive debut with the armband against the Foxes on Friday night. The World Cup winner fired home a penalty early on, and brought his impressive form for France to Old Trafford to the delight of the club's supporters.