Leicester Confirm Permanent Departure of Leonardo Ulloa Following Four-Year Stay

Leicester City have confirmed the permanent departure of striker Leonardo Ulloa, who officially joined Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday.





The 32-year-old spent four full seasons at the Foxes and became an instant hit after netting the club's first Premier League goal for a decade during their opening day victory over Everton in 2014.

Massive in the first season and in the title run in, Oh his name is Leonardo 🎶 — KLG (@Magical_Mxdders) August 12, 2018

On Thursday evening, however, the striker's representatives confirmed to LeicestershireLive that he was set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, although no club was named.





The following day, Liga MX outfit Pachuca themselves claimed they had captured Leicester's former record transfer, by stating: "The Pachuca Football Club reports that the Argentine-Spanish footballer José Leonardo Ulloa is a new reinforcement of the Pachuca Tuzos for the 2018 Apertura tournament of Liga MX.





"Ulloa arrives from the Leicester City Football Club, the Premier League of England. Welcome, Leo!"

Confirmation that striker Leonardo Ulloa has joined Mexican side Pachuca on a permanent contract #ThankYouLeo https://t.co/NUuVRnVdnL — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 12, 2018

However, it was not until Sunday afternoon when the Foxes themselves announced the player's departure, with the club's official website reading: "Leicester City Football Club can confirm that striker Leonardo Ulloa has joined Mexican side Pachuca on a permanent contract."





After signing from Brighton & Hove Albion for £8m, a fee which went on to become £10m, the powerful target man scored 13 goals during his inaugural term with the club.





However, netting just seven further times over the course of the following three years, as well as the rise of Jamie Vardy, forced the Argentine into a second-fiddle role as he struggled to recapture his former form.

#lcfc would like to thank Leo for all he has given to the Football Club and wish him and his family well with the next stage in his career 🦊👏#ThankYouLeo — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 12, 2018

Yet, he seemingly leaves the club with reputation still intact, with the club's statement rounding off with: "Since his arrival, Leonardo’s contribution to the Football Club has been a significant one and he will remain a popular figure among players, staff and supporters alike.





"Leicester City would like to thank him for all he has given to the Football Club and wish him and his family well with the next stage in his career."