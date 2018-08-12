'Looked Dangerous Whenever He Got on the Ball': Spurs Fans React to Winger's Performance in Win

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Spurs became the first team since the introduction of the summer transfer window not to sign anyone in a given window, but it looked as if they'd made one in their first game on Saturday, when Lucas Moura was afforded a rare start under Mauricio Pochettino.

Eyebrows were raised when he was started ahead of Son Heung-min against Newcastle at St James' park, but right from the off he looked like a player who had been integrated with the team, rather than the shadow of himself that resulted in him being frozen out of the Spurs XI last season, making just six league appearances. 

The rapid initial pace of the game, with three goals in the first 18 minutes, seemed to suit the direct nature of the Brazilian, and allowed him to show his quality at times, as he was involved in the build-up to both Spurs goals as they went on to win 2-1.

He faded out of the game as it went on, which resulted in him receiving some criticism from the Spurs fans, but in a summer which saw no players come in, integrating players who didn't play a major role in the previous season could be key - which is what Pochettino will be looking to do with Moura this season. 

He divided opinion, but here's what Spurs fans are saying about their new man's - well, sort of - performance on his debut.

