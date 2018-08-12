Maurizio Sarri Spots Room for Chelsea Improvement Despite Earning Saturday Win Over Huddersfield

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has gotten off to a brilliant start in the Premier League.

Having joined the Blues this summer following an impressive spell in the Serie A with Napoli, the Italian has been tasked with mending the cracks caused by the friction between Antonio Conte, the squad and the board.

But, given all he's said since moving to Stamford Bridge, Sarri is purely concerned with coaching and is looking to stamp an identity on his new squad as quickly as possible - and not necessarily the one from his last job.


"I don't want to do another Napoli, I want to do a Chelsea," Sarri told reporters after watching his side beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Saturday via Goal. "I have to respect the characteristics of the players, the championship and now I study my players.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We are lucky now because we can work with one match a week. We have to improve in this month, then it might be difficult with the national teams. I hope in this month to improve the team.

"We have to improve to defend in the other half, to press against three defenders. We have to move the ball faster. We did it better in the second half, there was more space and time."

Sarri started Eden Hazard on the bench against the Terriers but the Belgian proved immense after coming on late in the second half as he set Pedro up with the Blues' third goal.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I think that Eden in this moment cannot play for 90 minutes, he needs to have training," he explained. "The best thing for him was to play 15-20 minutes when the opposition was tired."

It wasn't all perfect for the new manager, despite the glowing result. Huddersfield did well to frustrate them in the early going and it took some time before things started clicking.

"I am very happy because in the first part of the season for us it is not easy to gain points," he added. "The first half was hard. If you look at the result you can think of an easy game.

"We were in trouble for 15 minutes against a physical team, we are not a physical team. The best capacity was to suffer, but then I think the second half maybe they were tired."

Soccer

