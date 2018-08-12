Nuno Espirito Santo Admits Wolves Have 'Much to Improve' After Opening Day Draw With Everton

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised his side's character but admitted they had 'much to improve' after drawing 2-2 with Everton in their first Premier League game since 2012.

Everton twice took the lead in the match through two goals from Brazilian winger Richarlison but Wolves refused to go down without a fight and came back to equalise each time, with Ruben Neves and loanee striker Raul Jimenez scoring for the home side.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"We have character because we came back from a goal down twice, which is not easy," Santo told BBC Sport (via Sports Mole).


"Today taught me that we can react to goals but we have a lot to improve. We have always known we have quality but we are in a growing process. It was the first time for a lot of us in the Premier League but we will get better and better.

"It was a good atmosphere and the momentum must go on, everybody has to believe. We can only control our own expectations and the fans must enjoy.

"It was a team effort. Raul [Jimenez] scored the equaliser but I think the reaction from the team and the desire was always us - that requires energy and character. Everton reduced the space and they do not concede too many situations, but now it is our job to find solutions."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves' next fixture is against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next Saturday, with the Foxes still looking for their first points of the campaign after losing 2-1 to Manchester United in their opening fixture.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)