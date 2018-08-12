Paul Pogba Admits He'd Get Fined for Speaking the Truth Amid Talk of Jose Mourinho Rift

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba has added further fuel to the fire over rumours that he has a fractious relationship with his manager José Mourinho, by claiming he'd get a fine if he expressed how he really felt about certain aspects of his career at the moment.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Friday night, via the Mirror, the Frenchman said: "When people trust you and have confidence then you are good in your own head and it’s going to be easier. There are things I can say and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

I’ll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what’s going on. #pogfeelings pic.twitter.com/naT9hLHomG — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 10, 2018

The suggestion that things are less than harmonious between Pogba and Mourinho weren't helped by the midfielder's tweet following Friday's game, in which he pledged allegiance to the United fans and his teammates, but made no mention of his manager. Mourinho was an outspoken critic of his player last season, which is thought to have riled the 25-year-old.





Pogba also addressed his apparent discontent at the club, with the midfielder stating: "You have to know one thing. You have to know one thing - a player that gets chosen and is happy, you always feel more comfortable than when he's not happy. That's all I say. After the World Cup I am the same. I am the same. It's the same Paul Pogba.

"It's a different team, obviously still enjoying playing football, I still love football and I still give my best with the team, for the team. Like I said, when you are comfortable, when people trust you and have confidence then you are good in your own head and it's going to be easier.”

Certainly, it seems like the Pogba-Mourinho feud story has no end in sight for the time being. However, actions speak louder than words, and the 'Special One''s decision to hand Pogba the armband indicates an intention to build bridges. On his day, the 6ft 3in powerhouse is one of the best players in the league, and will be an invaluable asset for his side this season.

In other news, United defender Luke Shaw claimed that he intends to become one of the best left-backs in the world, following his winning goal for the club against the Foxes.

The England international struggled to recovery from injury last season, but has started the new campaign looking sharper than ever, and will be desperate to reignite his career this season.