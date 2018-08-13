Adrian Mariappa Pens New Contract at Watford to Keep Him at Vicarage Road Until 2020

Watford's Adrian Mariappa has agreed a new deal with the Premier League club which is set to keep him at Vicarage Road until 2020.



The defender, who came up through the ranks at Watford, started his career with the Hornets and played 216 competitive games for the Hertfordshire club over seven years, before spending a year at Reading in 2012/13.

He then moved to London rivals Crystal Palace for three years, though his game time was somewhat limited, and he made his return to his former club in 2016.



✍️ | Adrian Mariappa has signed a deal to stay at #watfordfc until the end of the 2019/20 season.



Announced on the club's official website, a statement read: "Adrian Mariappa has agreed terms on a new two-year contract, the Hornets are pleased to announce. The homegrown defender, who came through Watford's youth setup and is in his second spell at Vicarage Road, has put pen to paper on a fresh deal until 2020.

"Since making his professional debut in 2005, Mariappa has played 285 times for the club, making 38 appearances since returning two years ago."

The 31-year-old is well known for his versatility at the back, being able to operate as a right or left sided centre back as well as a right back, and even occasionally a makeshift left back. This adaptability was key to his role last season, which saw the Jamaica international make 28 appearances in the Premier League.

Mariappa is yet to feature this season, after staying on the bench for his side's comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton in their Premier League opener, but this renewed contract clearly shows his importance to Javi Gracia's team.

