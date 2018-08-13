Adrian Mariappa Pens New Contract at Watford to Keep Him at Vicarage Road Until 2020

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Watford's Adrian Mariappa has agreed a new deal with the Premier League club which is set to keep him at Vicarage Road until 2020.

The defender, who came up through the ranks at Watford, started his career with the Hornets and played 216 competitive games for the Hertfordshire club over seven years, before spending a year at Reading in 2012/13. 

He then moved to London rivals Crystal Palace for three years, though his game time was somewhat limited, and he made his return to his former club in 2016.

Announced on the club's official website, a statement read: "Adrian Mariappa has agreed terms on a new two-year contract, the Hornets are pleased to announce. The homegrown defender, who came through Watford's youth setup and is in his second spell at Vicarage Road, has put pen to paper on a fresh deal until 2020.

"Since making his professional debut in 2005, Mariappa has played 285 times for the club, making 38 appearances since returning two years ago."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The 31-year-old is well known for his versatility at the back, being able to operate as a right or left sided centre back as well as a right back, and even occasionally a makeshift left back. This adaptability was key to his role last season, which saw the Jamaica international make 28 appearances in the Premier League. 

Mariappa is yet to feature this season, after staying on the bench for his side's comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton in their Premier League opener, but this renewed contract clearly shows his importance to Javi Gracia's team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)