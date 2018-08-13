Chelsea forward Willian has claimed that he would have pushed to leave the club this summer if Antonio Conte had remained in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, following the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, the Brazil international reassured fans that the only way he will move away from west London is if he is sold by the club's hierarchy.

Willian was supposedly attracting interest from across Europe this summer, with Barcelona and Manchester United seeming to go head to head in the race for his signature.

But the 30-year-old has claimed that a change in management at Stamford Bridge has eased any desire to leave the club, with Willian now fully focused on the new season under former Napoli boss Sarri.

"I'm here," Willian said, quoted by ESPN. "I'm here because I want to play for Chelsea. I will only leave if Chelsea want me to go."

When pushed about if he would still be at Chelsea if Conte was in charge, Willian responded: "No chance. No chance. No."

The Blues secured an impressive 3-0 opening day win against Huddersfield Town to give Sarri the perfect start to life at Chelsea, but Willian acknowledges there are still improvements to be made before they welcome Unai Emery's Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"We are just in the beginning," he added. "We know we have to improve. Jorginho has played very well. He has a lot of quality and helps our play build up from the back. I think we played very well.

"Now we have to continue like that because next week, we have a great game to play against Arsenal and we want to win again."