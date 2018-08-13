Eric Dier Praises 'Silent But Deadly' Hugo Lloris as He Backs Spurs to Quiet the Critics

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has voiced huge praise for his World Cup-winning teammate Hugo Lloris.

The star stopper is coming off a remarkable and historic campaign with the French national side, who became world champions last month. And he will hope that the experience gained in Russia could be of some help to his club.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Dier has branded Lloris as one of the best keepers in the world and says that, while the Frenchman is the quiet type, his silence could be 'deadly'.

"He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world," the former Sporting CP man told the Evening Standard. "Everyone in the squad looks up to him. His style is a quiet style but silence is sometimes deadly.

"Hugo can be a changed man because Hugo won it. Everyone else, we’re in the same boat. Only Hugo knows what it feels like because he won it and only winning it matters.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"We had a fantastic World Cup, we broke down many barriers. We managed to get to the semi-finals which was incredible but winning is the most important thing.

"Everyone else, back here at Tottenham, [we reached] the FA Cup semi-final last year but we need to go one step further and win."

Dier has also backed his side to 'shut everyone up' amid the rife criticism over their lack of summer signings. The Londoners set a Premier League record of sorts by going an entire summer transfer window without making a single acquisition, but the 24-year-old doesn't seem at all worried.

"It’s a great challenge for us to shut everyone up," he declared. "We’re going to enjoy that challenge. We’ve got a fantastic squad here, with fantastic players in every position.

"To strengthen it is not easy. All the other teams around us might have signed players but not many of those are better than the players they’ve already got. If you’re trying to create a better atmosphere or give the team a boost, then that’s cool but we’ll find the same boost in a different way."