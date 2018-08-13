Ex-Sky Pundit Andy Gray Criticises Liverpool Star Despite Opening Day Showing

Disgraced ex-Sky pundit Andy Gray has criticised Daniel Sturridge, despite his goal on the opening day of the Premier League season, claiming that he has 'let too many people down'.



Liverpool got their campaign underway in style with a convincing 4-0 home in over West Ham , and Daniel Sturridge even managed to get himself on the scoresheet with his first touch just seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, pundit Gray isn't convinced about the striker and, whilst speaking with beIN Sports (via the Daily Star ), he said: “No one doubts the ability the young man’s got. I have doubted his desire to put himself out there on the football pitch time and time again.

“Listen, it’s a great start for him. I'm not going overboard about Daniel Sturridge but there’s too many times when he’s let too many people down.”



Sturridge has failed to score 10 goals in a Premier League season since the 2013/14 season where he scored 21 goals in 29 outings. Whilst he won't be expected to post such numbers, fans will be hoping the striker can remain fit and available for selection when needed.