Ex-Sky Pundit Andy Gray Criticises Liverpool Star Despite Opening Day Showing

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Disgraced ex-Sky pundit Andy Gray has criticised Daniel Sturridge, despite his goal on the opening day of the Premier League season, claiming that he has 'let too many people down'.

Liverpool got their campaign underway in style with a convincing 4-0 home in over West Ham, and Daniel Sturridge even managed to get himself on the scoresheet with his first touch just seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, pundit Gray isn't convinced about the striker and, whilst speaking with beIN Sports (via the Daily Star), he said: “No one doubts the ability the young man’s got. I have doubted his desire to put himself out there on the football pitch time and time again.

“Listen, it’s a great start for him. I'm not going overboard about Daniel Sturridge but there’s too many times when he’s let too many people down.”

Sturridge has failed to score 10 goals in a Premier League season since the 2013/14 season where he scored 21 goals in 29 outings. Whilst he won't be expected to post such numbers, fans will be hoping the striker can remain fit and available for selection when needed.

With an array of talent in the forward areas to choose from, Sturridge will be hoping he can keep his run of form going should Jurgen Klopp show more faith in him and play him when Liverpool face Crystal Palace on Monday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)