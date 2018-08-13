Florentino Perez Refuses to Discuss Possible Inter Move With Unsettled Midfielder Luka Modric

August 13, 2018

Florentino Perez is unwilling to entertain the possibility of Luka Modric leaving Real Madrid this summer and has refused to meet with the Croatian midfielder for discussions.

Inter still want to sign Modric before the Italian transfer window closes this coming Friday, August 17. Modric is reportedly keen on joining the Nerazzurri and wanted to meet with Perez to request a move away.

But with three times Champions League-winning manager Zinedine Zidane and superstar talisman Cristiano Ronaldo having already left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, Perez outright refuses to allow another high-profile departure.

Madrid have been trying to convince Modric to stay, reportedly offering the 33-year-old a bumper new contract equal to that of club captain Sergio Ramos. Modric's current contract runs until 2020.

CalcioMercato claim that Perez has a cunning plan to keep Modric in place. With the Italian transfer window so close to its end, Perez believes that he can simply wait out the storm and, by refusing to talk to Modric, force him to stay in Spain.

Modric's entourage is still in Madrid at the moment, trying to push for a move away from the European champions.

Monday could provide some answers about where Modric's future lies, as Real Madrid are flying to Tallinn ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against rivals Atletico Madrid.

If Modric is among the travelling contingent, that will indicate that a move to Inter is not imminent. If he is not on board, the rumours will only spiral.

Modric's value was boosted by his performances at the World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball as Croatia reached their first ever final.

