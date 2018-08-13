Gary Neville Claims Unai Emery Needs 'Four or Five Transfer Windows' to Fix Arsenal's Problems

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes new Arsenal manager Unai Emery needs to make wholesale to rebuild the side in his own image, with Neville believing it could take "four or five transfer windows".

Arsenal were brushed aside by reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday, as Pep Guardiola's side controlled the game from start to finish, winning the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

The Gunners did grow into the game slightly, with an improved performance in the second half. They created minimal chances but lacked a killer instinct in the final third, perhaps, suggesting that they lack a clinical striker.

Despite a summer spending spree of £70m, which saw the club bring in Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulous, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sky Sports pundit Neville believes there are still many signings Arsenal need to make if they are to put up a genuine title challenge.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports, via football.london, Neville said: ''At PSG it was difficult with all the egos, but he has a chance now, like he did at Sevilla and Valencia to mould this squad into something that he likes.

''And I do think we will see a better team, but I do think it will take three or four transfer windows for him to have the full impact.''

The former Valencia manager added: ''I think he's finding out about his players. He's still in the exploration phase I'd imagine, and there is no better time to find out in terms of the first two games he's got at the start of the season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

''He'll find out a lot about them this afternoon, but probably even more against Chelsea next week. It's a bit of a freak game when you play against Manchester City.


''They play differently to everybody else. When you play against Chelsea there is a lot more normality to it, it's physical, and I think we'll find out more about Arsenal next week.'

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)