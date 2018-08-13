Gary Neville Claims Unai Emery Needs 'Four or Five Transfer Windows' to Fix Arsenal's Problems

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes new Arsenal manager Unai Emery needs to make wholesale to rebuild the side in his own image, with Neville believing it could take "four or five transfer windows".

Arsenal were brushed aside by reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday, as Pep Guardiola's side controlled the game from start to finish, winning the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.



James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

The Gunners did grow into the game slightly, with an improved performance in the second half. They created minimal chances but lacked a killer instinct in the final third, perhaps, suggesting that they lack a clinical striker.

Despite a summer spending spree of £70m, which saw the club bring in Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulous, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sky Sports pundit Neville believes there are still many signings Arsenal need to make if they are to put up a genuine title challenge.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports, via football.london, Neville said: ''At PSG it was difficult with all the egos, but he has a chance now, like he did at Sevilla and Valencia to mould this squad into something that he likes.

''And I do think we will see a better team, but I do think it will take three or four transfer windows for him to have the full impact.''

The former Valencia manager added: ''I think he's finding out about his players. He's still in the exploration phase I'd imagine, and there is no better time to find out in terms of the first two games he's got at the start of the season.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

''He'll find out a lot about them this afternoon, but probably even more against Chelsea next week. It's a bit of a freak game when you play against Manchester City.





''They play differently to everybody else. When you play against Chelsea there is a lot more normality to it, it's physical, and I think we'll find out more about Arsenal next week.'