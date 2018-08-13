'I'm All Palace': Wilfried Zaha Emphasises Commitment to Eagles After Scoring in Opening Win

Wilfried Zaha has reiterated his commitment to Crystal Palace and his willingness to sign a new contract after underlining his importance in the opening day win at Fulham.

Several Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Chelsea were linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international during the summer, but he looked focused on his football on Saturday, scoring the second goal as Palace won 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

FULL-TIME Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace



Schlupp's first-half strike was followed up with Zaha's well-taken goal to secure three points on the road for Roy Hodgson's men#FULCRY pic.twitter.com/Wib4ajOov4 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 11, 2018

"All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens, happens.

"But I'm all Palace - and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well."

Zaha claims that talks are underway to improve his current contract at Selhurst Park, which runs until 2022.

"We are still speaking about [a potential new contract], still negotiating, whatever. Just going to see if we can come to an agreement.

23 - Wilfried Zaha's goal was his 23rd for Crystal Palace in the Premier League - no player has more for the club in the competition (level with Chris Armstrong). Influential. pic.twitter.com/CdZxSqcLLK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

"The main thing for me is scoring goals. Everyone talks about 'no end product, no end product'. Well, tell me now."

Zaha was named Crystal Palace player of the year for a third consecutive season last term, and there is arguably no team in the Premier League more reliant on one player than Roy Hodgson's side.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Eagles lost all nine games for which Zaha was absent last year, but their form with him in the team was Europa League standard.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored the first on Saturday before Zaha's cool finish sealed the victory.