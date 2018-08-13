'I'm All Palace': Wilfried Zaha Emphasises Commitment to Eagles After Scoring in Opening Win

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Wilfried Zaha has reiterated his commitment to Crystal Palace and his willingness to sign a new contract after underlining his importance in the opening day win at Fulham.

Several Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Chelsea were linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international during the summer, but he looked focused on his football on Saturday, scoring the second goal as Palace won 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

"All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens, happens.

"But I'm all Palace - and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well."

Zaha claims that talks are underway to improve his current contract at Selhurst Park, which runs until 2022.

"We are still speaking about [a potential new contract], still negotiating, whatever. Just going to see if we can come to an agreement.

"The main thing for me is scoring goals. Everyone talks about 'no end product, no end product'. Well, tell me now."

Zaha was named Crystal Palace player of the year for a third consecutive season last term, and there is arguably no team in the Premier League more reliant on one player than Roy Hodgson's side.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Eagles lost all nine games for which Zaha was absent last year, but their form with him in the team was Europa League standard.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored the first on Saturday before Zaha's cool finish sealed the victory.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)