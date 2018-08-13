Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Warns of 'Unbelievably Hard' Season After Thrashing West Ham 4-0

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed his side have a difficult season ahead of them, despite thumping West Ham 4-0 in their Premier League opener on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the big win, via the Guardian, Klopp addressed claims that his side are title contenders, and stated: "We know the expectations; we have expectations as well. We realised it was a very positive atmosphere around us in pre-season.





"It’s good the people can be positive but they know that this season will be unbelievably hard. That’s the only thing I want to say.

Four goals, three points, two full debuts and one clean sheet. 👌



"We cannot be anything other than ‘the challenger’ because we didn’t win anything since I don’t know when – certainly since I am here. We have to invest more, we have to fight more, we have to create more. That’s what we spoke about and what we expect from ourselves. West Ham for sure will play a good season but they are not United or City, that’s how it is."

"They know that, we know that and we have to be ready week in, week out for all the different challenges. That’s the expectations. Ours is the highest but we know that.”





First half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané gave the Reds a comfortable first half lead, before the Senegalese forward doubled his tally midway through the second half. Substitute Daniel Sturridge netted late on to make it four, as the lacklustre West Ham crumbled.

Klopp's side face a tricky trip to Selhurst Park next up, where they take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace. The Eagles beat Premier League new boys Fulham 2-0 on the opening day of the season, and will hoping to cause the Reds some real problems when they face each other on 20 August.